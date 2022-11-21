Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,670,000 after acquiring an additional 115,681 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 31,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $262.11 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.