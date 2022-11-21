Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

AMAT opened at $104.70 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

