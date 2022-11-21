Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

