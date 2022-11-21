Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,909 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

