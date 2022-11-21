Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $57.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

