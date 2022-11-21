ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.14% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $115.30.

