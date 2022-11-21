ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASMPT Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of ASMVF opened at $7.01 on Thursday. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

