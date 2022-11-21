ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ASMPT Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of ASMVF opened at $7.01 on Thursday. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.
About ASMPT
