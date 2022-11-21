Atria Investments LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 1.4 %

CTAS stock opened at $449.37 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.08 and its 200-day moving average is $400.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.