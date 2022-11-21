AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

