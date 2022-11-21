Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $256.02 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

