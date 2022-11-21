AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Sells $126,510.12 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $126,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $11.73 on Monday. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 851.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AxoGen Company Profile

AXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

