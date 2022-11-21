Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

Bakkavor Group stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

