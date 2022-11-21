Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.56.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Activity at Ball
In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball
Ball Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.66. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
