Bank of America Downgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their prior target price of $77.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COIN. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.50.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,042.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,042.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,445 shares of company stock worth $4,848,889. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

