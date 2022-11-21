Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $22,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after buying an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,726,000 after buying an additional 215,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

