Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

