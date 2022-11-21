Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $16.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of the James Financial Group (BOTJ)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.