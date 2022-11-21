Barclays Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $215.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.34.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total value of $279,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 242 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

