Barclays Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $72.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

JD stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.07 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.13%. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 8.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 77.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 799,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,195,000 after purchasing an additional 348,209 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 72.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 249,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 105,208 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

