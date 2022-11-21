Barclays Raises PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $148.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PTC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. PTC has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $133.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $113.52.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,084. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in PTC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in PTC by 34.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PTC by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

