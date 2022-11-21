Barclays Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.00.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $138.99 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $269.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.92. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

