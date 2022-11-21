Barclays Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $233.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $300.00 to $233.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average of $254.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $580.47.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

