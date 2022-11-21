Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$28.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABX. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$20.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.20. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The firm has a market cap of C$36.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

