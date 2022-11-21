Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Price Target Lowered to €40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €48.00 ($49.48) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BSFFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basic-Fit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Basic-Fit from €41.00 ($42.27) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Basic-Fit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from €47.00 ($48.45) to €41.50 ($42.78) in a research report on Thursday.

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Basic-Fit has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $57.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

