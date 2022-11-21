Berenberg Bank Cuts Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target to GBX 320

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.64) to GBX 320 ($3.76) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 715 ($8.40) to GBX 735 ($8.64) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $476.67.

HBRIY stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

