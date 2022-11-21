Berenberg Bank Raises Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target to €40.00

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €34.00 ($35.05) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($43.81) to €47.40 ($48.87) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.27.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

