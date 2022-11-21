Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,206,444.99 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51.

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $65.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $229.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

