BMO Capital Markets Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$15.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HRUFF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Thursday.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

HRUFF stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

