BMO Capital Markets Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $195.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $217.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

WDAY stock opened at $146.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $297.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -188.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

