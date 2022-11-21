BMO Capital Markets Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $355.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $343.92.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $306.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,178 shares of company stock worth $4,882,373. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.