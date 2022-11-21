Bokf Na Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,326 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $287.98 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $694.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

