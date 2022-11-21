Bokf Na Purchases 386 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after buying an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $85,120,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

