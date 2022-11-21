Bokf Na Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.