Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 129.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Booking by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 11.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,441.70.

Booking Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,940.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,815.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,920.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

