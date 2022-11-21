Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

