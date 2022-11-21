Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Cowen

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BOC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Omaha from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

BOC stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.79 million, a P/E ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Boston Omaha news, Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 10,790 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $276,116.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,716.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,923,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $61,932,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $32,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $24,439,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $15,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

