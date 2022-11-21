BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT Lowered to $5.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Trading Up 1.5 %

BWAY stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

BrainsWay Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 196.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.