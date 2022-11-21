BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT Lowered to $5.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
BrainsWay Trading Up 1.5 %
BWAY stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.42.
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
