Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 232,269 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,269 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $20,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

