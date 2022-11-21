Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 357.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,291 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $107.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

