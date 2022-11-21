Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,072 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Welltower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.