Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,228 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,202,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

