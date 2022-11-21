Bridgewater Associates LP Has $18.91 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.16% of Teleflex worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $217.40 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.76 and a 200 day moving average of $239.83.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.