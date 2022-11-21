Bridgewater Associates LP Has $19.15 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 340.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,277 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $19,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $5,545,678 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $328.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

