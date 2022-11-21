Bridgewater Associates LP Has $24.18 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,670 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $24,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 398.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 197,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 162,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $184.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

