Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 295,285 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 431.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 295,285 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $20,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of DVN stock opened at $69.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

