Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10,751.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,334 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

