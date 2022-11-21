Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 32,705 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,705 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $174.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

