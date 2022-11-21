Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHF. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.80 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 450,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 400,280 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

