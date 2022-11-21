Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target at $30.80

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,073 shares of company stock worth $1,452,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $4,545,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,833,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 364,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

