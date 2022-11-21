Brokerages Set Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) PT at $6.11

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Babylon alerts:

Babylon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBLN opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Babylon has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

Babylon’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, December 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBLN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Babylon in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Babylon by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Babylon by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Babylon by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter.

Babylon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.