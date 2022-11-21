Brokerages Set Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) PT at $6.11

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Babylon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBLN opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Babylon has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Babylon’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, December 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBLN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Babylon in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Babylon by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Babylon by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Babylon by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

See Also

